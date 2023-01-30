F&B outlets required to display notices on permitted alcohol sale hours from March 1

SINGAPORE - Food and beverage outlets from March 1 will have to put up notices stating the hours they are permitted to sell alcohol, and that consumption of alcohol on the premises outside those hours may be illegal.

This comes as the Ministry of Home Affairs and the police reviewed the regulatory requirement for the supply of liquor at licensed premises, the police said on Monday.

The notices must also state that any supply or consumption of alcohol outside their permitted hours is not allowed.

They must be displayed in prominent positions, such as entrances, ordering points, toilets, and table and bar counters, the police added.

This will apply to liquor licences Class 1A, 1B, 2A and 2B.

The permitted hours under a Class 1A licence are 6am to 11.59pm, and 6am to 10pm for Class 1B. Class 2A and 2B licences allow the supply of beer only, and permitted hours under them are from 6am to 11.59pm or as indicated on the licence.

Failure to display the required notices could result in a fine of up to $10,000 for liquor licensees.

There are no changes to rules for liquor consumption, which allow licensed outlets to sell alcohol only within their premises and during permitted hours.

Patrons found to be drinking in a licensed outlet after its permitted hours may face a fine of up to $1,000. Repeat offenders can be fined up to $2,000, jailed for up to three months, or both.