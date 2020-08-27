F&B outlets in China Square, Prinsep Street among those penalised for breaching safe distancing rules

SINGAPORE - Fines and suspensions have been imposed on 10 food and beverage outlets for breaching safe distancing measures in the past week.

Der Biergarten in Prinsep Street was fined $2,000 as a repeat offender.

That outlet as well as The Mask in Circular Road and Zui Yu Xuan Teochew Cuisine in Amoy Street were required to suspend dine-in activities from Aug 28 to Sept 6.

Additionally, two outlets at China Square - Folks Collective and Botan - have had to suspend alcohol sales for the same period.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said the outlets at China Square and in Prinsep Street repeatedly breached regulations by accepting reservations for parties of more than five people and failing to observe a minimum 1m distance between tables.

Patrons in large groups also intermingled across tables and there was alcohol consumption on the premises after 10.30pm.

The URA said on Thursday (Aug 27): "Food and beverage outlets should not accept reservations for more than five customers a table, nor accept multi-table bookings for large gatherings.

"If operators notice that there is inter-mingling of customers between different tables under separate bookings, they should ask that customers cease the mingling or consider seating the groups away from each other."

Enforcement action against outlets for flouting safe distancing rules has been taken in the past.

Some restaurants in Robertson Quay were barred from selling takeaway alcohol during the circuit breaker after people were found socialising and flouting safe-distancing measures.

On June 19, the first day of phase two of reopening, a restaurant in Holland Village was ordered to close after crowds gathered.