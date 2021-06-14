F&B firms get subsidy boost

A subsidies package for food and beverage (F&B) businesses using food delivery services will be extended by an additional month.

Enterprise Singapore yesterday said the Food Delivery Booster Package will support businesses and encourage them to continue with food delivery sales in the longer run. The package, which started on May 16 and subsidises part of businesses' delivery costs, will be extended to July 15.

In addition, seven more food delivery platforms and third-party logistics players have been added to the pool of service providers which F&B businesses can work with, bringing the total to 13.

