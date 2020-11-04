Faulty wet riser caused flooding along corridor at Woodlands block, says town council

SINGAPORE - Residents on the seventh floor of Block 185A Woodlands Street 13 were alarmed to see water gushing into their flats last Sunday afternoon (Nov 1).

A video posted on Monday (Nov 2) in Facebook group All Singapore Stuff showed residents wading through ankle-deep water along the common corridor.

Some netizens speculated that heavy rain on Monday could have caused the flooding incident.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, a spokesman for the Marsiling-Yew Tee Town Council (MYTTC) said in a statement on Wednesday (Nov 4) that the corridor flooding occurred because of a faulty wet riser.

After it was alerted to the incident at 4.03pm on Sunday, the council sent a fire protection tradesman and conservancy cleaners to clear up the situation.

The tradesman temporarily stopped the waterflow by switching off a valve.

Further checks found that "the pump feed endpoint's joint gasket of the wet riser" had given way, said the MYTTC spokesman.

The defective part was replaced on Monday (Nov 2), he added.

A resident, who only wanted to be known as Alisa, told Chinese language Shin Min Daily News that a few neighbours tried to stop the water from seeping into their flats by sweeping it towards the staircase. The water in the corridor was about 20cm deep and flowing very fast, said the 45-year-old housewife.

Some other residents were not at home to salvage the situation.

A 36-year-old cleaner who has been living in the estate for around three months told Shin Min Daily News that his neighbours returned on Sunday to find their entire flat flooded.

The MYTTC staff on Monday helped to document the damaged items soaked by the water which included rugs and food supplies, added the spokesman.