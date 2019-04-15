Faulty sprinkler leads to water leak at Jewel

Published
48 min ago
nghuiwen@sph.com.sg

An issue with a sprinkler at Jewel Changi Airport resulted in water leaks on Saturday afternoon, the third day of its public preview.

Videos of the incident were shared widely online over the weekend, including one titled Waterfall At Jewel Airport showing visitors looking on curiously as water gushed from the ceiling.

Another video posted on Facebook on Saturday showed workers cleaning up an area of the floor that was covered in water.

In response to queries, a spokesman for Jewel Changi Airport said the water leak occurred at the Terminal 1 arrival hall.

It was attributed to a problem with a sprinkler. The spokesman said an unoccupied tenant unit in Jewel was affected.

"The issue was quickly attended to and resolved with minimal impact to operations," added the spokesman.

About half a million people have signed up for free preview tickets. They can visit Jewel until tomorrow.

Jewel will open its doors to all from Wednesday. Located next to Terminal 1, it is connected to Terminal 2 and Terminal 3 via air-conditioned travelators.

Ng Huiwen

SCREENGRAB FROM SELICIA FELICIA/
A worker cleaning up the floor that was covered in water leaking from the ceiling at Jewel Changi Airport on Saturday afternoon, the third day of a public preview. The complex will officially open on Wednesday.  PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM SELICIA FELICIA/ YOUTUBE

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 15, 2019, with the headline 'Faulty sprinkler leads to water leak at Jewel'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content