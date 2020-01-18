Fault on train from Kembangan towards Bedok MRT station on Friday; smoke and sparks seen

SINGAPORE - A train travelling on the East-West Line from Kembangan towards Bedok MRT station was disrupted on Friday night (Jan 17) after it encountered a train fault.

The incident happened around 9.50pm.

Smoke and sparks were seen coming from under the train at the station platform as the train was withdrawn to the depot for checks, Ms Margaret Teo, chief communications officer of train operator SMRT, said.

All commuters were safely evacuated at the Bedok MRT station.

According to a Straits Times reader, there was smoke coming out of the cabin and announcements were also made about the train fault.

"Investigations are being conducted. We are sorry for affecting commuters' journeys," Ms Teo added.