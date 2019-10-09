Father of 3-year-old girl knocked down by PMD in HDB corridor files police report

SINGAPORE - The father of the toddler knocked down by a personal mobility device (PMD) in a viral video clip has filed a police report against the rider.

Mr Garnell Glenn Bernard lodged the report on Wednesday night (Oct 9) over the incident that occurred in a Housing Board corridor in Boon Lay Drive on Sunday night.

The police confirmed that a report has been filed and that they are investigating.

Security video footage, which has been making the rounds online after Mr Bernard uploaded it to Facebook on Tuesday night, shows his three-year-old daughter Syahirah playing with a cat outside their home when a PMD rider speeds by and knocks her over.

Mr Bernard, 41, said in the Facebook post that he uploaded the video because he wanted to spread awareness about it and he did not want the same thing to happen to anyone else.

He told The Straits Times that he decided to lodge a police report after the rider had accused his wife of lying about the incident when she was asked by a reporter about it earlier in the day.

His wife, Madam Siti Aisah, recognises the rider, who is believed to be in his late teens, as a resident who lives in the same block.

She said the family had not taken any action as they "felt pity" for him.

Madam Siti, 42, said: "I've seen him grow up here, and he was bleeding in the leg too when the accident happened, so we decided to just let him go. But now that he says I'm making things up, my husband decided to make it a big deal and go to the police."

Now that his story has gone viral online, Mr Bernard added: "I really just hope that PMD riders can be more alert, look out for people around them, and reduce their speed."

Using PMDs in the common corridors and void decks of Housing Board blocks in the 15 town councils run by the People's Action Party has been banned since Sept 1.

But there is a two-month grace period until Oct 31 before users are punished for running afoul of the ban, which comes with a fine of up to $5,000.

In a Lianhe Wanbao report, West Coast Town Council chairman Patrick Tay was quoted as saying that the town council is following up on Syahirah's case, adding that grassroots organisations will arrange public education programmes about the dangers of reckless PMD riding within HDB blocks.