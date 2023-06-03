Father-daughter duo treasuring last performances in Singapore Police Force Band

SINGAPORE - When Station Inspector Julaimi Jamali heard his eldest child had been invited to join the Singapore Police Force (SPF) Band, he got worried.

Because as its chief musician, he was unsure if he could balance being her father and colleague.

Fortunately, Sergeant Natassha Lydia Julaimi eased his concerns with her work ethic, and the pair have performed at various concerts and events in the past six years.

But their time together in the band will come to an end in a few months’ time, as Station Insp Julaimi will be retiring before year’s end.

Station Insp Julaimi, 56, is a 32-year veteran in the SPF, spending his first four years as a constable in the Police Coast Guard.

His passion for music led him to the band 28 years ago, where he is its chief musician, percussionist and bass guitarist.

He and his daughter had been slated to perform together at the Police Day Parade 2023 at the Home Team Academy on Saturday. But he had to pull out due to an injury.

Station Insp Julaimi said he first picked up a guitar as a child under the guidance of his father, and loves playing 80s rock ballads from bands like Van Halen and Scorpions.

Sgt Natassha, 29, joined the SPF in 2017 after graduating from Lasalle College of the Arts a year earlier.

As the eldest of three siblings, she recalled how her father used to make a family outing out of his SPF Band’s performances when she was three years old.

She said: “I remember looking at my father performing and thinking that’s something I could maybe do in the future.”

The year she joined SPF, the talented singer was also invited to join the band, where she is currently its clarinettist, vocalist and sound engineer.

On how he balances juggling between his different roles with his daughter, Station Insp Julaimi said: “We don’t make the distinction that we are not father and daughter when we are at work, but we also automatically understand we are here as colleagues at the workplace.”

They also calmly discuss work-related problems at home, he added.