Father-and-son pair praised for helping elderly man who was hurt on bus in Bedok

SINGAPORE - A father-and-son pair came to the aid of an elderly man who was injured after the SBS Transit bus he was on hit the emergency brakes to avoid an accident last Friday (May 17).

Mr Vincent, whose 84-year-old father suffered injuries to his face, told citizen journalism website Stomp that his father was on bus service 222 with his maid.

The bus driver had applied the brakes suddenly near 85 Fengshan Centre in Bedok North Road, resulting in commuters being flung forward.

Mr Vincent said: "My dad was seated at that time but his face hit the bus pole. I'm not faulting the bus, as I heard it was trying to avoid a car that was in the bus lane."

He added he was grateful that a commuter, who gave his name as Steven, and his son Dillon, stayed on the bus to help his father when others alighted.

Dillon, who is from non-profit organisation St John Singapore, also carried out first aid on Mr Vincent's father.

In response to queries, SBS Transit senior vice-president of corporate communications Tammy Tan confirmed that the bus driver applied the emergency brakes to avoid a collision when a vehicle suddenly swerved into his lane.

Ms Tan said that a passenger was injured. She added that the bus driver immediately contacted the operations control centre, which activated an ambulance.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that it responded to a call for assistance in Bedok North Road at about 5pm, and took a person to Changi General Hospital.

Ms Tan said that the passenger received outpatient treatment.

"We are in touch with his son to render assistance as best we can," she added.

Mr Vincent told Stomp that he wanted to thank the father-and-son pair for their help: "The two gentlemen who helped my dad are amazing Singaporeans."