Father and son bond over shared army experience at Exercise Wallaby

SINGAPORE - For Senior Lieutenant-Colonel (SLTC)(NS) Daniel Lim, 49, being at Shoalwater Bay Training Area in Queensland, Australia, brought back memories from 30 years ago, when he participated in Exercise Wallaby as a full-time national serviceman (NSF).

He could scarcely imagine then that he would take part in the long-running military training exercise decades later alongside his son, who is now an NSF.

Mortar ammo second-in-charge Third Sergeant (3SG) Dylan Lim said being in the field with his father has helped him understand what it means to give of his best when in green.

“‘It’s a very unique experience, and I’m glad that we can share this experience together, and we can have a common experience to talk about when we go back home,” said the 20-year-old.

Inaugurated in 1990, Exercise Wallaby is the Singapore Armed Forces’ (SAF) largest annual overseas unilateral exercise. This year’s exercise, the largest since 2016, will run from Sept 7 to Oct 15.

About 4,300 personnel and some 450 platforms from the army, navy and air force have been conducting cross-service drills over an area about four times the size of Singapore.

For instance, the army’s armour, guards, intelligence and transport units exercised with the air force’s fighter jets, its ground-based air defence (GBAD) assets and the Air-Land Tactical Control Centre (ALTaCC).

Infantry, armour, engineer, combat service support and intelligence units also operated together with aircraft and the ALTaCC and GBAD systems, alongside navy vessels.

Training ran the gamut from motorised platform live firing to composite force operations and troop-lift missions involving AH-64D attack helicopters and CH-47F heavy lift helicopters.

This year’s edition marked the first motorised battalion live-firing exercise since 2012, when the Terrex troop carrier vehicles were put through their paces in their first major overseas exercise. On Wednesday, the Belrex Protected Combat Support Vehicle (Mortar) fired live rounds for the first time at Shoalwater Bay Training Area.

Brigadier-General Cai Dexian, who directed this year’s exercise, emphasised how the vast training area enables the SAF to train at a scale, level, and complexity that cannot be replicated at home.

The integrated training and live-firing exercises are highly valuable as they allow different units from various services to “operate jointly at a high fidelity in a common space”, he added.

Senior Minister of State for Defence Zaqy Mohamad, who visited SAF troops participating in the exercise, said the expansion of the Shoalwater Bay Training Area is on track to be completed in 2024.