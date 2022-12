SINGAPORE – When Temasek Junior College returns to its Bedok campus in 2028 after redevelopment, two iconic mushroom-shaped lecture theatres that have been there since the 1970s may be gone.

Ahead of the junior college’s planned redevelopment from 2024 to 2027, people associated with it told The Straits Times that they hope the school’s socially and architecturally significant spaces – such as the lecture theatres – can be retained as part of the redeveloped campus.