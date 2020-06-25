Fatality rate for Covid-19 low in S'pore

Published
49 min ago

The fatality rate for Covid-19 in Singapore is much lower than that in many other countries globally.

For every one million people in Singapore, four have died from the coronavirus.

This death rate contrasts with the hundreds of Covid-19 deaths for every one million people in countries such as Italy and Britain.

While Singapore's death rate for the disease is similar to that in Malaysia and South Korea, it is higher than that in places such as Hong Kong and Thailand.

Medical experts said coronavirus patients here fare better than those elsewhere because most of them are young and healthy workers. They said patients here can also get the best medical care possible because the healthcare system has not been overwhelmed.

They also highlighted that community-based testing in Singapore means that coronavirus patients who need to be hospitalised can be taken to healthcare institutions early, which can lead to better care for them.

