Fatal road accidents fall in first half, but speeding cases rise

With less traffic on the roads during the circuit breaker period, traffic accidents resulting in injuries or fatalities fell by more than 30 per cent in the first half of this year.

There were 2,565 such accidents recorded from January to June this year, down from 3,832 in the same period last year, figures released yesterday by the police show.

The total fatalities and injuries recorded on the road also fell by 37 per cent to 3,071 - consisting of 50 deaths and 3,021 injuries - down from the 4,876 in the same period last year.

But the quieter roads during the circuit breaker from April 7 to June 1 might also have enticed more motorists to speed, judging by the 5.2 per cent rise in those caught for speeding in the first half of this year.

There were 94,359 speeding violations in the first six months of this year, up from 89,718 last year.

"The Traffic Police take a serious view of such violations, which put the lives of motorists and other road users at great risk. Motorists should keep within the speed limits at all times," said the police in a statement.

Nonetheless, speeding-related accidents fell slightly by 8.1 per cent to 329, down from 358 in the first six months of last year.

Motorists also ran fewer red lights in the first half of the year - such violations fell 14.3 per cent to 24,169, down from 28,208 last year.

The police recorded 40 red-light running accidents, a 59.6 per cent drop from 99 last year.

The temporary closure of drinking holes and nightlife establishments during the circuit breaker could also have contributed to a fall in drink-driving cases.

The police said drink-driving arrests fell by almost a third - 661 drivers were nabbed this year, compared with 971 last year.

However, fatal drink-driving accidents inched up. Out of the 55 drink-driving accidents recorded this year, six resulted in fatalities. Last year, four of the 86 drink-driving accidents involved fatalities.

Errant motorists now face heavier imprisonment terms and fines if convicted of driving offences, after amendments to the Road Traffic Act came into effect last November, said the police.

Those caught drink driving for the first time could face a jail term of up to 12 months, and a fine of between $2,000 and $10,000. Repeat offenders could face up to two years' jail, and a fine of between $5,000 and $20,000.

The police also said they remain concerned about accidents involving elderly pedestrians and motorcyclists, who "continue to account for a disproportionate number of traffic accidents resulting in injuries or death".

Elderly pedestrians accounted for about 100 road accident injuries, and eight of the 50 deaths recorded in the first half of this year.

Motorcyclists or pillion riders accounted for 1,615 injuries in road accidents and 30 deaths.

The police advise elderly pedestrians to use pedestrian crossings when crossing the roads, as about half of all accidents involving this group was due to jaywalking.

The police also said they will continue to work with stakeholders to encourage safer riding habits among motorcyclists, noting that bikers or their pillion riders were involved in about 60 per cent of all traffic accidents.