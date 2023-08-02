Fatal maid abuse: Trial of policeman employer adjourned for more evidence to be prepared

SINGAPORE - The trial of staff sergeant Kevin Chelvam, 44, has been adjourned for the prosecution to prepare more evidence for the court.

On Wednesday, the trial was on its ninth day when the prosecution said it needed more time to prepare closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage and a log sheet of movements for the last two weeks leading up to the death of Myanmar national Piang Ngaih Don.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Stephanie Koh said she estimated that the log sheet and footage should be ready around the middle of October, or that the prosecution would at least be able to update the court on the progress by then.

Chelvam’s lawyer Pratap Kishan asked that the prosecution sends the defence the log once it is ready, so it can go through the additional evidence before the next pre-trial conference.

District Judge Teoh Ai Lin then adjourned the trial, fixing the next court date for the case on Oct 18.

Chelvam was the registered employer of Ms Piang Ngaih Don, 24, who died on July 26, 2016, following prolonged abuse while under his employment.

She had weighed only 24kg when she died, compared with just over a year before in May 2015 when she was 39kg.

Chelvam, who was suspended from the police force in August 2016, had claimed trial to four charges, including one charge of voluntarily causing hurt and another charge of abetment of voluntarily causing grievous hurt to Ms Piang Ngaih Don by starvation.

He is also contesting one charge of giving false information to a police officer and another of removing CCTV cameras – which recorded the abuse – from his home.

His former wife, Gaiyathiri Murugayan, 43, was sentenced in June 2021 to 30 years in prison – the longest jail term meted out in a maid abuse case in Singapore.

Prema S. Naraynasamy, 64, who joined her daughter Gaiyathiri in torturing the maid, was sentenced to 14 years in jail in January.

Prema was given three more years in jail in June after admitting to one charge of instigating Chelvam to cause evidence of the offences in their Bishan flat to disappear, bringing her total jail term to 17 years.

Chelvam and Gaiyathiri have two children, aged one and four at the time, and the pair divorced in 2020.

About a dozen witnesses have taken the stand during Chelvam’s trial, including the doctor who declared Ms Piang Ngaih Don dead, a pathologist who performed the autopsy, Prema and Gaiyathiri.