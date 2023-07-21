Fatal maid abuse case: Doctor who declared victim dead said her limbs were ‘like skin wrapping bone’

SINGAPORE - After suffering prolonged abuse while working for a police officer’s family, Myanmar national Piang Ngaih Don appeared to be severely emaciated when she died.

She was declared dead by Dr Grace Kwan in her employer’s home on July 26, 2016.

By then, Ms Piang Ngaih Don, 24, had weighed 24kg, as compared to just over a year before in May 2015 when she was 39kg.

Dr Kwan was testifying on Friday at the trial of staff sergeant Kevin Chelvam, 44, who was the maid’s registered employer.

Chelvam had claimed trial to four charges, including one charge of voluntarily causing hurt and another charge of abetment of voluntarily causing grievous hurt to Ms Piang Ngaih Don by starvation.

He is also contesting one charge of giving false information to a police officer and another of removing closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras from his home which recorded the abuse.

Dr Kwan had made a house call to Chelvam’s Bishan flat on July 26, 2016, after Chelvam’s former wife Gaiyathiri Murugayan, 43, had called her.

Chelvam and Gaiyathiri divorced in 2020 and have two children, aged one and four at the time.

Gaiyathiri was sentenced in June 2021 to 30 years’ jail for abusing Ms Piang Ngaih Don till she died. It was the longest jail term meted out in a maid abuse case in Singapore.

Prema S. Naraynasamy, 64, who joined her daughter Gaiyathiri in torturing the maid, was sentenced to 14 years’ jail in January.

Prema was given three more years’ jail in June after admitting to one charge of instigating Chelvam to cause evidence of the offences in their Bishan flat to disappear, bringing her total jail term to 17 years.

Dr Kwan said when she arrived at the flat just before 11am, she saw the maid lying in the living room with her mouth gaping, and found she had no pulse and her skin was cold to the touch.

She described the maid’s limbs looking like they were just skin wrapping bone, and she had sunken eyes and cheeks.

The doctor said she had tried to do a pain reflex test on the maid, but there was no response, and she pronounced her dead.

She said Gaiyathiri and Prema had then responded immediately, saying: “No doctor, cannot be. She was moving just before you arrived.”