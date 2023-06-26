Fatal e-bike accident in Yishun: Man who died is drug addict turned anti-drug ambassador

A 43-year-old male driver was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving causing death. Police investigations are under way.

Mr Chong’s older brother Zhang Guoliang told Shin Min Daily News that the family was shocked and heartbroken when they found out about his death.

He said Mr Chong would volunteer every Saturday and had only recently returned from missionary trip in Indonesia. He was so passionate about volunteering that he chose to work as a food delivery rider because the hours are more flexible.

Mr Chong lived life to the fullest, he added, and took part in volunteering activities such as distributing food on weekends, painting houses for the elderly, and playing the guitar during church events.

In June 2022, Mr Chong spoke to ST about how he turned his life around after his last prison stint.

After a failed attempt at getting drugs on Chinese New Year in 2015, Mr Chong realised he went back to drugs every time he was given freedom.

Following the incident, he prayed, woke up early the next morning, read the Bible and listened to worship songs.

Two months after he started this ritual, he came across some drugs and managed to resist the urge to take them.

In 2018, he joined Sana as a volunteer to share his life experiences with inmates in prison.

Mr Chong said: “They will think ‘this fellow with tattoos, (many) times in prison... if he can change, I also can change.’”