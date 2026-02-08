Fatal Chinatown accident: Driver arrested after 6-year-old girl died

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Two female pedestrians, aged six and 31, were taken conscious to hospital, where the girl later died.

SINGAPORE – A 38-year-old woman was arrested following the accident in Chinatown on Feb 6 that killed a six-year-old girl , said the police in an update on Feb 8 .

They said the woman was arrested on Feb 6 for driving without reasonable consideration, causing death.

Investigations are ongoing, they added.

The accident in South Bridge Road left a woman and her six-year-old daughter injured. The girl later died in hospital from her injuries.

According to Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Zaobao, the mother-and-daughter pair were tourists from Indonesia. It added that the incident took place at the carpark next to the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple.

Photos of the accident were uploaded on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, with the caption saying it happened when the driver was turning out of the carpark.

A man is seen holding a young girl by the side of the road in one of the photos.

From January to September 2025 , traffic accidents resulting in injuries and fatalities rose by 7.4 per cent to 5,765, from 5,368 in the same period in 2024.