Faster check-in at Singapore hotels with latest tech

Guests at Singapore hotels could experience faster check-in times in future, with the launch of a new automated system that uses facial recognition technology.

The E-Visitor Authentication (EVA) system, announced by the Singapore Tourism Board and the Singapore Hotel Association yesterday, will help hotels eliminate the process of performing manual checks on travel documents. This cuts the time taken to check in by up to 70 per cent.

The new system is already being piloted at three local hotels: Ascott Orchard, Swissotel The Stamford, and Grand Park City Hall.

Guests can simply scan their passports to check in. The EVA system will verify their identity as well as send their data to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority to verify the validity of their stay. Once this is done, guests will receive their physical or digital room key.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS: Checking into S'pore hotels to be a breeze with automation