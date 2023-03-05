Farrer Underpass and slip road to Farrer Road reopened after works completed

SINGAPORE - The leftmost lane of the Farrer Underpass and a section of a slip road from Holland Road to Farrer Road have been fully reopened, more than three months after tunnelling works caused part of Farrer Road to cave in.

According to a tweet by the Land Transport Authority on March 3, works at Farrer Road to strengthen and stabilise the affected area have been completed.

On Nov 15, 2022, a machine involved in excavating a tunnel for national water agency PUB’s Deep Tunnel Sewerage System (DTSS) Phase 2 was undergoing maintenance when the ground in front of it destabilised, the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) said in an update in January.

This caused a sinkhole to form on a slip road leading from Holland Road to Farrer Road. No one was injured, but the slip road was closed to traffic for about a week.

A short section of Farrer Road after the slip road was closed to facilitate grouting and strengthening works, BCA added. In grouting, a mixture of materials such as sand, water and cement is pumped into the ground or structures to stabilise them.