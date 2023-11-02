Fares for Singapore-Malaysia route nearly triple for Chinese New Year period

SINGAPORE - Travellers planning to make a trip to Malaysia during the Chinese New Year period in 2024 can expect to fork out up to three times more for airfare and bus tickets.

More than three months before the festive occasion on Feb 10 and 11, many from Singapore who plan to celebrate in Malaysia have already snapped up tickets to escape paying inflated prices caused by the expected spike in demand.

One of them is Ms Cheyenne Lim, who bought return flight tickets to her parents’ home town of Penang for three people on AirAsia for $273 each.

Ms Lim, 23, who works in the food and beverage industry, said: “If we don’t buy early, the fares may double nearer to the Chinese New Year dates.”

She bought the tickets for her Feb 10 to 18 trip in March 2023, almost immediately after they were made available on the airline’s website. As at Wednesday, the same route costs $526.

In 2022, Ms Lim took a domestic flight to Penang from Johor after hiring a car to cross the border, as round-trip airfares from Singapore cost more than $500 each two months before Chinese New Year.

Checks by The Straits Times found that a one-way economy class airfare to Kuala Lumpur is between $81 and $552 for travel from Feb 4 to 10, an increase from $70 to $214 the week before.

A spokesperson for budget airline Jetstar Asia said the demand for air tickets to Malaysia has tripled for the festive period compared with non-peak periods.

“Chinese New Year is always a popular travel period... Our Singapore-to-Kuala Lumpur service is one of our busiest routes, particularly at this time when so many people want to visit family and friends,” added the spokesperson.

A trip from Singapore to Ipoh on Scoot would cost between $183 and $513 in the week leading up to Chinese New Year, compared with a fare of between $89 and $214 from Jan 28 to Feb 3.

Without disclosing figures, Scoot said the airline “continues to see strong demand” for flights to Malaysia leading up to the holiday.

Bus companies have also raised ticket prices, citing reasons such as a shortage of bus drivers and the expected traffic jams at the Causeway.

Checks by ST showed that bus tickets cost between $33 and $188 for a one-way ride to Kuala Lumpur from Feb 4 to 10, an increase from the $30 to $138 the week before.