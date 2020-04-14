FAQs on S'pore's Covid-19 circuit breaker rules: Can you visit a loved one living in another house?

SINGAPORE - Still confused about what you can and cannot do during the circuit breaker period? Here are the answers to some frequently asked questions about the measures Singapore has implemented to flatten the Covid-19 infection curve.

Q: I am divorced and my children take turns to live with me and my former spouse. Can this arrangement continue?

A: Yes, but keep changes and movement or travel to a minimum where possible.

Q: My house is too small to accommodate so many of us staying at home all the time. Can we take turns to visit our relatives’ houses where there is more space?

A: No. The Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources (MEWR) said all social gatherings with friends and family members not within the same household should stop during this period. First-time offenders face a composition fine of $300. Repeat offenders will face higher fines, or prosecution in court for egregious cases.

Q: Am I allowed to visit my boyfriend/girlfriend or fiance/fiancee or spouse or sibling living in a different house?

A: No. Use digital means such as video or phone calls to keep in contact during this time. All social gatherings with friends and family members not within the same household should stop during this period, said MEWR. First-time offenders face a composition fine of $300. Repeat offenders will face higher fines, or prosecution in court for egregious cases.

Q: Can I stay only at my registered address?

A: Stay at the address that you usually stay in and do not move around, even if you have other places of accommodation.

Q: What if someone comes close to me (less than 1m distance) in a public space? Will I be punished?

A: Keep a distance of at least 1m from others in public places. Enforcement officers will assess the facts of each case carefully. Action will be taken against egregious breaches.

Q: Where can individuals have meals?

A: Those not involved in the provision of essential services should eat at home.

Hawkers and coffee shop stall operators can eat at tables in front of their stalls, either alone and with a distance of at least 1m from another individual. No sharing of tables is allowed.

Workers providing essential services should eat at their work premises, while practising safe distancing measures.

For those whose work requires them to be on the move, such as delivery services, they should return to their offices or homes for their meals. If this is not practical, they can eat in their vehicles, or in public spaces such as void decks and park benches, but they must:

- Dine alone and keep at least a 1m distance from others,

- Dine quickly and observe cleanliness, and

- Carry identification to indicate their employment status as essential service and selected service workers.

Source: Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources