FAQs on SingapoRediscovers Vouchers

SingapoRediscovers Vouchers worth $100 will be given to each Singaporean aged 18 and above in efforts to boost the local tourism industry.

Here are the common questions that 25 people The Straits Times spoke to had about the vouchers:

Q How do I redeem the vouchers? What if I am not IT savvy?

A The vouchers will be available digitally through SingPass by default, with support provided for those with difficulties accessing them online.

For those who need help to redeem the vouchers, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) will work with GovTech, the Infocomm Media Development Authority's SG Digital Office and the People's Association to assist them.

Details on the roll-out scheme will be announced by mail closer to the date, which is expected to be in November.

Q When will the vouchers expire?

A The scheme will last seven months, from December this year to the end of June next year.

Q Where can the vouchers be used? Can they be used at eateries and shops?

A The SingapoRediscovers Vouchers may be used to book accommodation at licensed hotels and tourist attractions with at least 30 per cent in foreign visitorship.

They may also be used for tours provided by businesses registered with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority that have been granted approval by the Ministry of Trade and Industry for tour reopenings.

STB is currently working on the parameters of the voucher scheme, and more information about eligible promotions and products will be provided closer to the release date.

Q Are vouchers transferable between individuals and can they be pooled with other people's vouchers?

A This is not clear for now, and more details could be announced in November. However, the vouchers are meant for personal use and their redemption will be monitored by STB to ensure that they are used as intended.

Ng Wei Kai