Fantasy meets whimsy at mediaeval-themed renaissance fair Ren Faire SG

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Elves, witches and fairies were among characters who made Fort Canning Park their playground on the afternoon of Jan 31.

Fantasy enthusiasts dressed up in their finest frocks and frills to get a taste of mediaeval make-believe on the opening day of renaissance festival Ren Faire SG: The Origin .

Among them was Ms Betty Kang, 45, who dressed up as a “dragon tamer” of sorts, also taking inspiration from pirates.

She was seen with a dragon poi – a long, colourful ribbon dance prop. The homemaker has been practising the art of spinning it since 2020 .

Ms Kang said she was surprised by the turnout at the event. “The response was much better than I thought. I didn’t know so many people in Singapore are so interested in renaissance fairs.”

Ms Betty Kang took inspiration from dragons and pirates for her outfit. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

Fort Canning Park was transformed into the bustling fairground of a make-believe world called Xenaria for the event, which ends on Feb 1.

One highlight is a marketplace with about 60 vendors offering wares of all kinds – from blings to bakes.

Ms Narrizan Khalil, 59 , a homemaker, said she was there to show her support for local artists and their wares.

The mother of two is also a member of the Larp Singapore Community – a community-run interest group for live-action role-playing.

She was seen touring the site with her husband in her homemade outfit comprised of a hood, corset and tiara – some parts of which she began crafting earlier in the week.

“It’s a nice and interesting event, different from regular pop-ups and cosplay conventions,” she said.

Ms Narrizan Khalil said she was at the event to show her support for local artists and their wares. ST PHOTO: ARRIFIN JAMAR

One of the vendors at the event is Ms Hillary Soe Naung, 23, who is running a booth offering live portraits and fantasy-style oil painting commissions priced between $8 and $500 .

The artist, who paints live portraits at weddings, said: “I’ve always been into fantasy and known about renaissance fairs. I didn’t think it was something Singapore could do,” she said.

About 10 performances and other showcases were scheduled for Jan 31. Some were demonstrations of historical European martial arts, which drew small crowds of onlookers at intervals.

A member of the Pan Historical European Martial Arts Society, Mr Jerome Gay, 32 , said the event was a great opportunity to introduce the historical art of swordsmanship to the public.

Fantasy enthusiasts dressed up in their finest frocks and frills to get a taste of mediaeval make-believe on the opening day of renaissance festival Ren Faire SG: The Origin. ST PHOTO: ARRIFIN JAMAR

The event’s organiser, Ms Caylee Chua, 23 , hopes for a turnout of between 6,000 and 8,000 people . She has sold almost 5,000 tickets so far.

“It is genuinely beautiful to see people from different walks of life connecting and having fun together,” she said.