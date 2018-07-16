Fans complain security guards were rough at K-pop concert

Some fans claimed security guards at a K-pop concert last Friday were rough when dealing with them. The fans had taken unauthorised photos or videos of Korean boyband Wanna One at their concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium attended by a sold-out crowd of 9,500.

Unhappy concertgoers went on social media afterwards to complain about their experience.

A spokesman for concert organiser One Production, a subsidiary of Rock Records Singapore, told The Straits Times: "We are currently investigating this claim with Singapore Sports Hub and their security vendor."

A concertgoer who wanted to be known only as Ms Beh said: "This big-sized security guard pulled me by my hair with so much force that I fell backwards and broke one of my high-heeled shoes. He held on to my hair until I was out of the crowd, and afterwards he grabbed me by my backpack and pushed me to move out of the concert hall."

Ms Beh, 23, who works in public relations, said she had bought a Standing Pen A ticket for $292.

Student Mishel Miaqie, 16, said that she was pulled out of the hall by her arm. "I've been to 20 K-pop concerts, but by far this had the worst security," she said.

Singapore Sports Hub, which sold the tickets and provided the venue, had said on its page for the Wanna One concert that "strictly no photography and videography are allowed". It also said that One Production can refuse admission or evict any person whose "conduct is disorderly or inappropriate".

The One Production spokesman said that the condition was printed on the concert tickets, and audio clips were played several times before the start of the concert as a reminder. More than 100 security personnel were deployed for the concert, she said.

"The security personnel deployed for the concert were mainly from the Singapore Sports Hub. We only provided the security at the stage and backstage areas to ensure the safety of the artist," she added.

Singapore Sports Hub said security personnel were on the ground "to ensure that concertgoers were safe and sound". "Security members also were tasked to see that no photography or videography was permitted during the performance, as requested by the hirer. For those found taking photos, they were asked to delete the photos."

