Fandi appointed Lenovo Singapore’s ambassador, to feature in several events this World Cup

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Fandi Ahmad will host former Liverpool and Manchester United striker Michael Owen at a breakfast chat in Sentosa on July 18.

SINGAPORE – Local football legend Fandi Ahmad will host a breakfast session on July 18 in Sentosa with former Liverpool and Manchester United striker Michael Owen, among his appearances this World Cup season as Lenovo Singapore’s brand ambassador.

The brand, the official technology partner of the World Cup, unveiled the 64-year-old Singaporean as its ambassador in a statement on June 11, along with other initiatives to engage football fans during the competition.

The breakfast session with Fandi and Owen is a ticketed event that will take place from 8.30am to 10.30am at the Adventure Cove Waterpark .

Former Lions striker Fandi will also officiate the launch of the brand’s fan experience store at *Scape on June 12 with his eldest son Irfan, and take part in a question-and-answer session in mid-July at the same venue.

In addition, Fandi will anchor a year-long collaboration with the Institute of Technical Education to support the development of junior football coaches through the use of motion-capture sensors and artificial intelligence prediction models.

“Together, we want to encourage the next generation of football fans and players in Singapore to dream big, push their limits and welcome both sports and technology into their journey,” Fandi said in the statement, adding that Lenovo’s “commitment to progress and empowering people to achieve their best” aligns with his own values.

In addition, football fans can enjoy fan engagement activities and stand to win prizes from Lenovo at live screenings at CHIJMES and Capitol Singapore from June 11 to July 20.

The top prize is a Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Ultra FIFA World Cup 26 Edition laptop.

In the statement, Lenovo Singapore general manager Nigel Lee said Fandi “embodies the same spirit of resilience, dedication and continuous growth that Lenovo stands for”.

“This partnership, alongside our activation at *Scape and our AI coaching pilot with ITE, reflects our deep commitment to empowering Singapore’s sports development ecosystem,” Lee added.