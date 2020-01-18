Family's lawyers serve legal letters on 4 parties

Harmony Funeral Care, the company implicated in a mix-up that resulted in the wrong body being cremated in December last year, said it hopes to settle the matter "amicably", after it received legal letters from the relatives of the late Kee Kin Tiong demanding public apologies and compensation.

The Kee family had engaged Mr Andrew Wong and Mr Patrick Tan from Fortis Law to serve legal letters on Harmony Funeral Care; a Harmony employee named Mr Nicholas Ang Kai; Century Products Company, the funeral parlour with embalming facilities where the bodies were kept; and Tan Khiam Soon Undertaker.

The letters were sent last Friday and the deadline to respond was yesterday.

The lawyers told The Straits Times they received two holding letters yesterday and are awaiting further responses from all the parties involved.

The letters said the family had been "appalled and outraged" at the conduct of both companies after the mix-up had occurred and was not satisfied with the remedies taken. In its statement, Harmony said it had repeatedly apologised to the family.

ST reported earlier this month about the mix-up at the funeral home on Dec 30, which is believed to be the first reported case of a wrong body being cremated in Singapore.

The send-off for Mr Kee, 82, had been done according to Christian traditions and funeral rites, when he was a Taoist. The mix-up occurred when a Harmony employee mistakenly collected Mr Kee's body, instead of that of a 70-year-old man.