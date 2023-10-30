Family’s Yishun flat catches fire on daughter’s wedding day; first of three fires within 18 hours

SINGAPORE – A family left their daughter’s wedding prematurely on Sunday when they learnt that their Yishun flat had caught fire.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it put out a fire in the living room of a seventh floor unit at Block 139 Yishun Ring Road, after being alerted to the fire at about 3.45pm.

The flat owner and father of the bride, who declined to be named, said that the family had left home at around 9am after completing the morning’s wedding festivities.

“We were busy the whole day. It was around 4pm when a neighbour called to tell us that our home was on fire,” he told Chinese news outlet Shin Min Daily News.

“I thought he was joking at first, but the police also called to inform me shortly after, so my wife, son, and I rushed back home.”

The police evacuated about 50 people from the block.

Firefighters broke into the unit and used a water jet to extinguish the fire, which SCDF said involved a shelf in the living room. While the fire did not spread beyond the living room, it left the room’s ceiling and walls charred, Shin Min reported.

The flat owner said he suspects that the cause of the fire was the candles his family left burning at an altar in the flat.

“In theory, it shouldn’t be an issue. I’m not sure what happened, but I’m thankful no one was hurt.”

This was the first of three fires that broke out within an 18-hour window here.

The SCDF also responded to a fire at about 5:30pm on Sunday at 25A Chai Chee Road, a block of HDB shops, but the fire was put out before firefighters arrived.

On Monday morning, another fire broke out in a flat at Block 415 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10.

SCDF said that it was alerted to the fire at around 9:15am and arrived to see black smoke billowing from a window on the fourth floor. About 60 residents were evacuated from the block.

The occupants were not in the flat when firefighters arrived.