Family of woman missing on Japan hiking trail joins search and rescue efforts

SINGAPORE - When Ms Patricia Wu-Murad checked out of the Mandokoro guesthouse in Nara, Japan on the morning of April 10, she was believed to be headed towards a mountainous pilgrimage trail.

That was the last time the 60-year-old Taiwanese-American, from Connecticut in the United States, was seen, according to her family.

Two days after they learnt of her disappearance from the United States embassy, they took leave from work to kick-start search and rescue operations, as Japanese police had initially halted their search after 72 hours.

Local police were first alerted to the retiree’s disappearance by owners of another inn where Ms Wu-Murad had a reservation on the evening of April 10, which she did not show up for.

Her daughter, Ms Murphy Murad, a coach at the FastBreak Basketball Club in Singapore since 2018, was the family member geographically closest and first to head to Japan to organise search efforts that unfortunately have so far turned out fruitless.

“It appears as though she’s vanished from the face of the earth, which we know is impossible,” she told The Straits Times over the phone from Japan on Saturday, adding that her mother was an experienced hiker who completed month-long trails in Europe and Peru.

“We have not come up with any clues, nothing from the investigative side, nothing from the search and rescue side.”

Ms Wu-Murad, an avid hiker, can be seen in a clip from Japanese broadcaster NHK in 2022 being interviewed about walking the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage route in Spain for a second time.

Before her family flew to Japan from the US, the younger Ms Murad was the main point of contact for the authorities from the US, the private search team the family hired, some volunteers who flew in from the US, and Japanese police.

Local police have since April 18 restarted the search, after the family spent hours speaking to the police in Gojo, the closest major city, and a personal intervention from US Senator for Connecticut Richard Blumenthal.

“The local police saw how committed we were as a family, and we weren’t going to go away, so they wanted to help,” said Mr Kirk Murad, husband of Ms Wu-Murad, emphasising that the authorities have been very helpful.

The Japanese police have also opened up a criminal investigation so they can cover all bases, he said, although there are no suspects at the moment.

“You can see it on their faces that they’re upset that they can’t find her,” said Mr Murad, who coached Singapore’s women’s national basketball team at the 2017 SEA Games and was also a visiting lecturer at Ngee Ann Polytechnic from 2000 to 2003.