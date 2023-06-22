Family of missing Singaporean sailor cling to hope for his safe return

SINGAPORE – The last time the family of a missing Singaporean sailor saw him was in December 2022, before he set sail again as a second officer on a ship managed by a local company.

When Mr Muhammad Furqan Mohamed Rashid, 25, was back on shore leave, the family of seven would spend whatever precious time they had together.

At 6.30am on Wednesday, the family got a call informing them that Mr Furqan had fallen overboard somewhere in the Santa Barbara Channel on the way to the Port of Long Beach.

The news is still hard to believe, and it feels like a bad dream, said Mr Furqan’s elder brother.

Speaking to The Straits Times, Mr Fathul Islam Mohamed Rashid, 27, said: “Everything is just so hard to believe. A lot of things are still up in the air and there’s nothing we can do but wait and hope.”

He added that he last spoke to his brother about a week ago on June 14, when Mr Furqan called to wish him on birthday.

All they know now from a representative from Apex Ship Management is that Mr Furqan had fallen from the main deck of the Panama-flagged African Cardinal on Tuesday morning, off the coast of California.