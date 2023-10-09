Family of Malaysian chef who was run over by lorry in S’pore appeals for help with hefty hospital bills

SINGAPORE – The family of a young Malaysian chef who was badly injured in a road accident in Singapore is raising funds to cover his hefty hospital bills, which have ballooned to $125,000.

Police said the accident took place along Seletar Expressway at about 9am on Sept 8.

The chef, Mr Muhammad Mahdi, was riding pillion with his colleague on a motorbike that day. They entered Singapore from Johor and were on their way to Meokja, a Korean restaurant at Selegie Road they both worked at.

When Mr Mahdi’s colleague was trying to filter into the right lane at one point, he lost control and both of them fell off the bike.

Mr Mahdi was run over by an oncoming lorry. He suffered three spinal fractures and a broken left arm.

The 23-year-old was admitted to the intensive care unit at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and underwent surgeries to insert three metal plates in his spine and another in his arm.

Speaking to The Straits Times, Mr Mahdi’s sister, Ms Nor Aini, said her younger brother was on morphine for three weeks after the surgery to manage his pain.

He remains bedridden, and can move only his head now.

“The pain is not there anymore, but the doctor said it will take three to six months to see if he can stand up and walk,” said Ms Aini, 30, who also works at Meokja.

She added that the motorcyclist, 31, is a chef at the same Korean restaurant. He sustained a bruised lung and a few broken ribs.

Ms Aini said her brother used to work as a courier in their hometown in Johor, but had always wanted to work in Singapore, so she told him about the job opening in the restaurant.

“My company was looking for a chef and I told my bosses about him. They tried him out, and he seemed to be a fit, so they hired him,” she said.

Mr Mahdi started reporting to work in September – less than a week before the accident happened. He was taking public transport for the first few days, but “just that day, he and his friend decided to ride a motorcycle in”, said Ms Aini.

“It was just bad luck,” she said.