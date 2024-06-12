Family of late Kim Eng founder donates towards health projects for Queenstown residents

SINGAPORE - A monetary gift from the family of the late Mrs Gloria Lee Woo, founder of stock brokerage Kim Eng Holdings, will be channelled to several projects to improve the mental and social wellbeing of Queenstown residents.

The three projects, which are parked under Health District @ Queenstown, a pilot programme to help residents to lead healthier and more productive lives, were announced in a statement by the National University of Singapore (NUS) on June 12.

The projects, which will be led by researchers in NUS, range from an initiative to encourage intergenerational bonding and a programme to understand the challenges of Malay female caregivers to studying meaningful retirement.

Mr Douglas Ooi, Mr Ronald Ooi and Ms Carole Ooi, the children of the late Mrs Gloria Lee Woo, have decided not to share the value of the donation. The gift will go towards funding research initiatives under these projects.

Mr Douglas Ooi said: “Our mother was deeply committed to the wellbeing of others. In her memory, we chose to support the impactful initiatives at the Health District @ Queenstown. This gift is our way of giving back to Singapore and ensuring her legacy lives on and continues to benefit future generations.”

The first project aims to improve mental, physical and social health at all life stages through intergenerational bonding. The study will start in July 2024 and be completed by June 2025.

It involves a 12-week programme where 30 adolescents (aged 10 to 20s), older persons (aged above 65) and adults, who are caring for both their children and parents, will be grouped up to engage in activities such as storytelling, park exercises and gardening.

Dr Cyrus Ho, 41, senior consultant at NUH, who is overseeing the intergenerational project, said that everyone - from the young and elderly to the sandwiched generation of adults - faces mental health challenges.

He added: “We aim to use an intergenerational programme to promote wellness across various age groups by facilitating interaction and learning among people of different ages, thereby fostering empathy and understanding.”

The second project hones in on Malay women caregivers from low-income families. The study will start in June 2024 and end by Dec 2025.

Forty Malay female caregivers between 40 and 60 years old will be interviewed and observed in their household environment and how they use health, support and family services.

The study aims to understand why they do not fully use such services.

NUS Associate Professor Noor Aisha Abdul Rahman, 60, said previous studies done on caregivers and their challenges have not focused on the Malay community.

She added: “Studies consistently reveal that this group tends to suffer burnout and neglect their health and well-being.”

The study is expected to educate caregivers on improving their own personal lives by adopting healthier behaviours, such as exercise, sleep and coping mechanisms, while making use of community support available.

The third project, which starts in July 2024 and lasts over 12 weeks, focuses on retirees, with the aim of encouraging healthy and fulfilling ageing.