Family of late former CJ Yong Pung How donates $20m to SMU’s law school

SINGAPORE – The family of the late former chief justice (CJ) Yong Pung How has donated $20 million to the Singapore Management University’s (SMU) law school to set up financial aid and fellowship programmes as well as a research fund.

According to an SMU statement on Friday, the donation forms part of the 15th anniversary celebrations of the Yong Pung How School of Law (YPHSL).

The SMU School of Law was renamed in 2021 after Mr Yong, who died in January 2020.

His wife, Mrs Yong Wei Woo, made the donation in his honour.

“He had been closely associated with SMU and the law school since its founding years and (was) proud of its rapid development,” she said.

“We are delighted to be able to make this gift to continue his good deeds in nurturing young law undergraduates, developing quality faculty and supporting the acceleration of legal research in growing areas of critical importance.”

Mr Yong served as SMU’s pro-chancellor from 2008 to 2010 and as chancellor from 2010 to 2015. He was also the founding chairman of the law school’s advisory board from 2007 to 2011 and helped develop its curriculum when the school was in its infancy.

Half of the $20 million donation will be channelled towards the Yong Pung How Law Access Award, which will commence in the 2023-2024 academic year. It seeks to support first-year law undergraduates in financial need.

A sum of $5 million will be used to set up the Yong Pung How Fellowship programme to attract and retain faculty at the school, and recruit young law graduates into academia.

The other $5 million will be used for the Yong Pung How Research Impact Fund to accelerate the research endeavours and thought leadership of the school in emerging areas of interest.

Mr Yong took over as Singapore’s second CJ in 1990 and helmed the role for 16 years. His other notable contributions and appointments include setting up the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation, now called GIC; leading the Monetary Authority of Singapore; and being chairman of OCBC Bank.

Dean of YPHSL, Professor Lee Pey Woan, said the gift is of “exceptional significance” because Mr Yong was “not only an outstanding lawyer and a distinguished judge but also a pioneer and a nation-builder who made extraordinary contributions to Singapore”.

“His single-minded commitment to justice and the nation’s well-being will be our constant inspiration,” she added.