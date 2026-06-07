Family of late Creative Technology founder Sim Wong Hoo donates $385,000 to ST pocket money fund

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SINGAPORE – The family of the late Sim Wong Hoo, one of Singapore’s pioneering tech entrepreneurs, on June 7 donated $385,000 to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund.

This donation was made in conjunction with the launch of the book Sim Wong Hoo: The Light We Remember, which was published in March by his family, said the fund in a statement.

Sim, who was the chairman and chief executive of Creative Technology, died in 2023 at the age of 67.

The fund said the donation reflects the family’s commitment to carry forward Sim’s legacy of philanthropy by helping students from low-income families receive the support they need.

Ernest Sim, the nephew of the late Sim and the current executive chairman and chief executive of Creative Technology, presented the cheque to fund trustee and ST associate editor Karamjit Kaur at the launch of the book at the Woodlands Regional Library on June 7.

The book launch was attended by 250 people.

The book about the late Sim’s life draws on intimate memories of family and friends, and retraces his path from a kampong childhood to his passion for music and tech innovation.

The late Sim founded Creative Technology, a home-grown business, in 1981. Under his leadership, the company became famous for its Sound Blaster sound cards and digital entertainment products.

By 2000, Sim, then aged 45, had become the youngest billionaire in Singapore. He was the first person to receive the Singapore Business Awards’ Businessman of the Year accolade twice.

The donation of $385,000 to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund was made in conjunction with the launch of the book Sim Wong Hoo: The Light We Remember, which was published in March. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

Sim in 2001 made a donation to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund, several months after it launched.

Ms Braema Mathi, a civil society activist and former ST reporter, said in 2023 that he gave the fund a cheque for $584,000 on Jan 1, 2001 – matching each dollar that had been raised since the fund launched on Oct 1, 2000.

Since then, the fund has helped more than 220,000 children and young people in need, disbursing over $100 million.