Family members of missing Singaporean kayakers verify their personal belongings

MERSING - Family members of the two missing Singaporean kayakers verified the personal belongings of their loved ones on Wednesday (Aug 14) morning.

A fisherman had discovered the green kayak belonging to Madam Puah Geok Tin, 57, and Mr Tan Eng Soon, 62, a day earlier some 80 nautical miles away from where the duo were separated from their group in the Endau waters at Mersing last Thursday.

Their belongings were found intact in the waterproof bags packed inside the kayak, but there was no sign of the pair.

At about 11am on Wednesday, Madam Puah's son Louis Pang, and Mr Tan's wife Madam Kwan Yoke Yee entered a room at the Penyabong Jetty in Mersing to verify personal items such as wallets and hygiene items, which had been transported there.

Madam Kwan, 58, was emotional upon exiting the room. Mr Pang, 24, who offered to speak on behalf of both their families, asked that reporters not take photos of the belongings.

At a press conference held at noon, Malaysian authorities said search operations will cover the area between Endau, Mersing to Berserah Kuantan, Pahang, and involve four helicopters, one aeroplane, three vessels and seven boats.

The air search area will be expanded from 900 square nautical miles on Tuesday to 1,200 nautical miles, said Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) officials at the Mersing Search and Rescue Centre located in the Penyabong Jetty.

Meanwhile the sea search area will be reduced from 600 square nautical miles to 451 square nautical miles.

Land search operations will cover 60km in total, and the operations will involve 119 personnel in all.

Related Story Missing Singaporean kayakers: Rescuers spend 12 hours at sea daily in search effort

The MMEA also said the families have requested for the authorities to search nearby islands, and that boats will be sent there.

Relatives and friends of the missing kayakers were gathered at the jetty canteen since daybreak waiting for news of their loved ones.

The families had seen a glimmer of hope after more than four days of waiting, when the fisherman contacted Mr Tan's family using his phone - found amongst the belongings retrieved from the kayak.



Family members of the missing kayakers helping authorities identify the found belongings at Penyabong Jetty on Aug 14, 2019. PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



Madam Puah's husband, Mr Peng Mun Kit, told The Straits Times on Tuesday that the families had rushed over to the local authorities at the search and rescue centre located in the jetty the moment the fisherman contacted them.

Related Story Search for 2 missing Singaporean kayakers almost doubled in size in waters around Tioman

Related Story Two missing Singaporeans likely proficient kayakers but waters turbulent

"We passed the phone to (the local authorities) so that they could speak to them in Malay," said Mr Peng, aged 56.

Mr Peng was hopeful, telling ST that there was a chance that the duo could be in the vicinity.

His son, Mr Pang, on the other hand, felt conflicted over the news, saying there was hope but it was not "really a good sign" that the kayak was found without the paddlers.

Most of the daily search and rescue efforts end at around dusk, and resume at daybreak the next morning.

Mr Pang on Tuesday posted a picture of the sunset taken from the Penyabong Jetty on Instagram, writing: "115 hours... Watching the sunset never felt this agonising."

"Dear Mummy, please come back to us."