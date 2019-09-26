Family in Chin Swee Road murder case is known to community agencies: MSF

SINGAPORE - The Chin Swee Road couple charged in court last Tuesday (Sept 17) with murdering their two-year-old daughter is a case known to social workers.

The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) said on Thursday evening that there were "various interactions" between the family and various agencies and community organisations over the years, without elaborating.

The spokesman added: "The nature of these interactions with the family is relevant to ongoing criminal investigations. In the meantime, we are reviewing how the network of agencies and community organisations can be further strengthened."

The case gripped Singapore as the child's remains were said to have been found in a pot in a one-room rental flat about five years after her death.

The couple cannot be named due to a gag order.

The couple is believed to have at least three children and the MSF said the other children are in safe hands. They are all under stable alternative care arrangements and the MSF will continue to provide the necessary support to ensure the children's safety and welfare.

The couple had been remanded since June last year for unrelated offences.

The man had earlier been charged with two drug-related offences and one count of rioting. These cases are still pending.

Before the woman was charged with murder, she was sentenced on Sept 9 to five years and two months' jail after she pleaded guilty to three drug-related charges and one count of theft.

On Tuesday, the court heard the man was remanded for psychiatric observation. He will return to court via video-link for a further mention on Oct 15, while his wife is set to appear in court on Oct 1.

The MSF said on Thursday that if the police or Central Narcotics Bureau come across children who may be in harm's way during their operations, they will refer them to the Child Protective Service at MSF.

The ministry added: "The MSF works closely with community partners to ensure stable alternative care arrangements for these children."