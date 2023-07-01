Family, friends donate $6m to set up institute to continue palliative care pioneer’s legacy

SINGAPORE – To continue the legacy of palliative care pioneer Cynthia Goh, who died in February 2022, her family and friends gave $6 million to set up an institute in her name.

The Cynthia Goh Palliative Care Institute (CGPCI), which is expected to cost a total of $12 million to set up, aims to build palliative care capacity and capability to meet future needs in Singapore and the Asia-Pacific region.

It was launched by Health Minister Ong Ye Kung and Professor Goh’s husband, Professor Goh Hak-Su, at the 8th Singapore Palliative Care Conference on Saturday.

The Singapore Government will match the donated sum for the institute’s establishment.

Speaking to The Straits Times in an exclusive interview on Friday, Prof Goh Hak Su, a surgeon in private practice, said: “Cynthia was a person who did not care about names. Rather, what she wanted was to get things done.

“She was very encompassing in terms of wanting to get people together. And she had this mission of wanting to introduce palliative care in Singapore.”

CGPCI will be located at the National Cancer Centre Singapore (NCCS), where Prof Cynthia Goh first set up palliative care services in 1999, and “where she was cared for throughout her cancer journey”, said Associate Professor Patricia Neo, who heads NCCS’ supportive and palliative care division.

“Prof Cynthia Goh was a visionary who dedicated her life to developing palliative care in Singapore and the Asia-Pacific region.

“We continue to be inspired by her legendary work and hope to uphold her legacy by supporting palliative care development in Singapore and building a strong faculty of global palliative care leaders in Singapore and the region,” said Prof Neo, who also heads the SingHealth Duke-NUS Supportive and Palliative Care Centre, and is the chairman of the Singapore Hospice Council.

Prof Cynthia Goh was instrumental in promoting access to hospice and palliative care in Singapore and the Asia-Pacific region.

She served in the Asia Pacific Hospice Care Network (APHN) as the advisory committee chair from 2009 to 2021, and led projects to help build capacity for palliative care in low- and middle-income countries like Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, India and Bhutan.

“Cynthia started palliative care from the very beginning, not far from when palliative care became a speciality,” her husband said.