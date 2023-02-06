New ez-link family account feature lets users link 7 cards to 1 account

SINGAPORE - Commuters who need to top up the ez-link cards of their children or elderly parents can now do so easily with the roll-out of a new family account feature on Monday.

A user can link up to seven cards to a single family account and top up the cards remotely through the ez-link phone app.

The person who creates the family account will automatically become the administrator of the account and can invite up to six other SimplyGo ez-link or SimplyGo concession card holders to join as dependants.

The main account holder will be able to view transaction records of the linked cards and also see where each card was used, which is handy for caregivers of people with dementia, said EZ-Link.

For now, concession cards issued to primary, secondary and junior college students cannot be linked to the family account, but there are plans to include these later in the year, the company said.