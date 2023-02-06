New ez-link family account feature lets users link 7 cards to 1 account

SINGAPORE - Commuters who need to top up the ez-link cards of their children or elderly parents can now do so easily with the roll-out of a new family account feature on Monday.
A user can link up to seven cards to a single family account and top up the cards remotely through the ez-link phone app.
The person who creates the family account will automatically become the administrator of the account and can invite up to six other SimplyGo ez-link or SimplyGo concession card holders to join as dependants.
The main account holder will be able to view transaction records of the linked cards and also see where each card was used, which is handy for caregivers of people with dementia, said EZ-Link.
For now, concession cards issued to primary, secondary and junior college students cannot be linked to the family account, but there are plans to include these later in the year, the company said.
In the past, more than one card can be added to a personal account, but each card can be linked to only one account. Each card now can now join up to two different family accounts.
EZ-Link chief executive Nicholas Lee said: “By introducing the family account, we hope to make the seemingly small yet essential task of managing families’ daily expenses and travel more efficient and enjoyable for everyone.”
The new feature aims to include more elderly commuters and other dependents in EZ-Link’s digital service ecosystem, said EZ-Link.
It added that further updates to the family account, such as sending the account administrator push notifications when card balances are low, will be rolled out in the future.