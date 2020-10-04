Families of NSmen to enjoy fee waiver at clubhouses

Family members of operationally ready national servicemen (NSmen) will have free membership at Safra and HomeTeamNS, with fees waived for second and subsequent dependants.

Applicants will not need to pay the administrative fee of $10 for each registration till March 31 next year.

This new family membership scheme for Safra and HomeTeamNS is aimed at promoting family bonding, said Senior Minister of State for Defence and Safra president Zaqy Mohamad yesterday.

"Especially during this pandemic, where many are probably looking for places to spend family time together... our NSmen can use this opportunity to explore some of the facilities that we have across our Safra clubhouses," Mr Zaqy told the media during a tour of the Safra Yishun clubhouse.

Only the first dependant has to pay to be a member.

NSmen pay fees from $80 for a Safra membership, and from $40 for their first dependant. The HomeTeamNS' membership fee starts from $50 for the NSmen, and from $20 for the first dependant.

Only spouses of NSmen and their children aged below 20 can register as dependants.

The pool of dependant members at Safra is expected to double to 150,000 in the next five years with this scheme.

HomeTeamNS estimates its number of dependant members to grow to 75,000 in the next five years, up from the current 18,000.

Mr Zaqy said that Safra and HomeTeamNS have the capacity to accommodate the growing numbers.

Safra currently has six clubhouses - in Jurong, Mount Faber, Punggol, Tampines, Toa Payoh and Yishun. HomeTeamNS has clubhouses in Balestier, Bukit Batok, Chinatown, Khatib and Tampines.

A Safra clubhouse in Choa Chu Kang and a HomeTeamNS clubhouse in Bedok are expected to be ready in 2022.

Mr Zaqy said: "We have a pretty good space, but at the same time we also continue with our safety measures as well to ensure that we have not just the capacity, but have enough safe distancing too."

The news was welcomed by Safra member Muhammed Sabri Mahmod. The 41-year-old teacher, who has four children aged between 18 months and 17 years, said he will be registering his daughters - aged 15 and 17 - as dependants.

"They don't have to get their parents to bring them here, so they can be more independent... It's good they have this opportunity," said Mr Muhammed Sabri.

Members can register under the new scheme online at the HomeTeamNS or Safra websites, or at customer service counters at the various clubhouses.