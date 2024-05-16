Falling fertility and ageing population place greater pressure on working adults to support seniors

SINGAPORE - While Singapore has to grapple with the twin demographic challenges of a falling fertility rate and a rapidly ageing population, which have significant implications such as a shrinking workforce and a greater caregiving burden on working adults, it is not all gloom and doom.

The Republic can tap technological developments to address the needs of its rapidly ageing population, and longevity also allows seniors – with all their knowledge and expertise – to remain in the workforce longer, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Indranee Rajah.

She said at the Population Association of Singapore conference on May 16 that low fertility rates, coupled with higher life expectancies, mean that Singapore has an ageing population without a young base to support it.

She said: “Our resources will be increasingly stretched given fewer working-aged persons. Working adults will face increasing caregiving pressures on both ends, and may find this harder to balance alongside work.

“Rising singlehood means more will eventually grapple with weaker familial networks as they age.”

The two-day conference is organised by the National University of Singapore (NUS) Centre for Family and Population Research and the Population Association of Singapore.

She made these remarks in the light of Singapore’s resident total fertility rate (TFR) falling to below 1.0 for the first time in the country’s history. The TFR, which refers to the average number of babies each woman would have during her reproductive years, was 0.97 in 2023.

The resident old-age support ratio, which indicates the number of working adults supporting the elderly, is also expected to fall. There are 3.7 residents aged between 20 and 64 supporting each senior aged 65 and older now, and this number is expected to fall to 2.7 in 2030.

To tackle these demographic challenges, where about one in four citizens will be aged 65 and older by 2030, the Government will raise the retirement and re-employment age.

In 2026, the retirement age will be raised from 63 to 64, while the re-employment age would rise from 68 to 69 to support Singaporeans who want to work for a longer period of time.

On April 15, the Government launched the Tripartite Guidelines on Flexible Work Arrangement Requests, where companies have to establish a process for considering and responding to requests from their staff for flexible work arrangements.

This would help groups such as working parents and seniors who need more flexible work arrangements to help them juggle between family and work commitments, she said.

With more seniors living alone and increasing care needs, technology advances can also help in the care of seniors. For example, machine learning and artificial intelligence can better monitor and interpret data from the devices seniors wear when it comes to caring for them.

Speaking to researchers and representatives from Government and other sectors, Ms Indranee said academics can support the Government’s drive for evidence-based policymaking through their research on Singapore’s population challenges.

For example, about half of new fathers do not use their paternity leave entitlements, and researchers could study this issue to tackle the barriers fathers faced in doing so.

She said: “We understand these are often due to barriers faced at the workplace, from concerns that their absence from work could affect their appraisals, to rather dated perspectives of gender norms among colleagues and supervisors.”