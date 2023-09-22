Fallen tree in Ophir Road pins car, crushes cab of lorry

SINGAPORE – A large tree fell in Ophir Road on Thursday, pinning a lorry and a car and obstructing all five lanes of traffic.

The accident occurred at around 7pm amid heavy rain, with several people on social media warning others of a traffic jam.

In one video, a white car and a grey lorry, with its cab caved in, can be seen.

When The Straits Times visited the scene at about 8.20pm, the fallen tree had been cleared from most of the road, although two lanes remained obstructed.

Construction workers, and Land Transport Authority (LTA) and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers were observed on site.

The lorry was towed away at about 8.30pm.

The Straits Times has contacted SCDF and LTA for more information.

