Fallen tree damages vehicles in Toa Payoh

Six months ago, a falling tree branch shattered the rear windscreen of Mr Mohammad Norman Gatot Isman's car.

Yesterday, disaster struck in the same place twice, when a large tree fell on top of the 39-year-old's motorbike in the carpark next to Block 68 Lorong 5 Toa Payoh.

His was not the only vehicle damaged, with photos of the scene showing several cars and motorbikes knocked over or crushed by the falling tree.

The Straits Times understands that nobody was hurt.

Mr Mohammad Norman told The Straits Times that the incident took place around 7am, when he was about to head out to work as a firefighter.

His motorbike is now badly damaged, he said, adding that he is taking the vehicle to a mechanic today for an assessment.

When his car was damaged in June, Mr Mohammad Norman did not receive compensation from Bishan-Toa Payoh Town Council's insurers. He was told that the town council's horticulture contractor faced manpower shortages owing to Covid-19, and was hence unable to perform necessary maintenance work on schedule.

"This mishap has affected me badly as I am using my vehicles for work to support my family financially," Mr Mohammad Norman said in an e-mail to the town council about the recent incident.

Another resident, Mr K.U. John, 52, a technician, said it was lucky that the tree had fallen in the morning. "In the evening, many people sit there and chit-chat," he said.

The town council's chairman and vice-chairman did not respond to queries on the incident.