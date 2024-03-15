Fall detection package available from April 1 to support HDB seniors ageing in place

SINGAPORE - Interested households can opt for a fall detection package from April 1 arranged by the Housing Board, as part of efforts to improve the living environment for seniors and support them ageing in place.

Outlining plans to introduce assistive technology and products to HDB flats, Minister for National Development Desmond Lee said that there is a pressing need to prepare for a society where we have more seniors, and to help them live independently.

HDB will arrange for commercial vendors to offer these packages, he said, adding that more details will be released at a later date.

Mr Lee, who is also the Minister-in-charge of Social Service Integration, was speaking on March 15 at the launch of a new space for seniors and their caregivers in Block 839 Yishun Street 81.

Called the Age+ Living Lab, this simulated home environment is equipped with products and aims to educate caregivers and seniors about assistive tools and gerontechnology — technology that helps to meet the needs of seniors.

One example of fall detection solutions already available is a fall monitor that can be mounted on a wall, designed by local technology provider iWow, which can detect when someone falls and alert a 24/7 response centre manned by SG Assist.

Another product is a floor mat that uses motion sensors to detect when someone has fallen which then triggers an alarm to alert caregivers that the individual needs help.

One in four individuals will be 65 and older in the year 2030, said Mr Lee, and this lab, a collaboration between social enterprise SG Assist and the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS), is an example of how Singapore can prepare for the ageing population.

“This is a resource centre where our seniors as well as their caregivers can explore, try out, feel, and touch assistive products that can enable their loved ones, the seniors, to age in place more confidently and to help lessen the load on caregivers,” Mr Lee said.

This initiative aligns with national programme Age Well SG, which helps seniors age actively and independently, he said, and other initiatives planned include more active ageing centres, as well as more features under the Enhancement for Active Seniors scheme (Ease 2.0).