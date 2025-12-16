FairPrice Xtra stores to sell limited-edition Cinnamoroll medallions, Pokemon ingots

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A limited 688 sets of Cinnamoroll Chinese Zodiac medallions will be available for purchase at all NTUC FairPrice Xtra outlets from Dec 16.

SINGAPORE – Two new limited-edition collectible sets featuring the Cinnamoroll and Pokemon characters will be sold at the NTUC FairPrice Xtra outlets, with discounts available upon other purchases.

FairPrice Xtra outlets have from Dec 16 started selling the 12-in-1 Cinnamoroll Chinese Zodiac Collection, which comprises a dozen 24K gold-plated medallions, each featuring the popular Sanrio character dressed in one of the 12 Chinese zodiac outfits.

They are presented in a Japanese bento gift box, with only 688 sets produced.

Fans can get the medallion set at $ 288 at any NTUC FairPrice Xtra outlet from Dec 16 to Feb 28 , 2026.

Those who make a purchase of at least $30 at the supermarket can buy the collection at $ 198 , said a spokesman for The Singapore Mint.

The collection is produced by Raffles Mint Collectibles, which releases licensed pop-culture currency related collectibles from The Singapore Mint.

The individual medallions are also available in a different packaging on The Singapore Mint’s website.

Pokemon 24K gold-plated ingots will also be available at NTUC FairPrice Xtra outlets from Jan 5, 2026. PHOTO: THE SINGAPORE MINT

The supermarket chain will also stock a limited-edition Pokemon collection by Raffles Mint Collectibles in early 2026.

The collection comprises a set of six 24K gold-plated ingots featuring beloved Pokemon characters Pikachu, Eevee, Mew, Charmander, Squirtle and Bulbasaur.

It will be sold at NTUC FairPrice Xtra outlets at $ 268 from Jan 5, 2026, to Feb 28, 2026.

Customers who make a minimum purchase of $30 at the supermarket can get the set at $ 178.

A total of 688 sets will be made available for purchase exclusively at NTUC FairPrice Xtra outlets.