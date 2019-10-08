FairPrice to expand house brand range with 300 new products

SINGAPORE - NTUC FairPrice will add 300 new items to its shelves in the next 12 months, in a move to expand and refresh its house brand range of products.

It started by launching 30 of the new products at all FairPrice stores on Tuesday (Oct 8).

The items include canola oil, Thai Hom Mali Rice, green tea, rolled oats, premium kitchen towel, liquid detergent and adult diaper pants, it said on Tuesday.

The supermarket chain offers more than 2,000 house brand products under different brands and they include FairPrice, Pasar, Harvest Fields, Golden Chef and Life.

It said that by the second quarter of next year, it will set up a consumer advisory panel to develop new house brand products.

Ms Grace Chua, its managing director and deputy head of products, said: "Our research shows that consumers want access to affordable products but they also want more than just the basics.

"They want choice, quality, healthier products and convenience. We see this as an opportunity to reimagine our house brand products."

Its house brand products are sourced from more than 55 countries, including Japan, Australia, Singapore, Italy and Canada.

FairPrice said its house brand products are also priced 10 to 20 per cent lower than comparable national branded products.

Its consumer research, involving 400 people, found that three out of four are willing to buy house brand products, ranging from staples and fresh food to non-food items.

The study also shows shoppers from low to high-income households buy house brand products.