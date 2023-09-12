FairPrice supermarket at Enabling Village in Lengkok Bahru to close after Oct 1

SINGAPORE – The signs are all there: empty or near-empty shelves, and a small notice at the OCBC ATM outside the store announcing that it will cease operation “due to store closure”.

The FairPrice supermarket at the Enabling Village (EV) in Lengkok Bahru will close its doors after its last day on Oct 1.

The FairPrice Group confirmed the closure when contacted by The Straits Times, but did not give a reason for its exit.

The store has the distinction of being FairPrice’s first and only “Enabled Store” designed to meet the needs of Singapore’s rapidly ageing population, and to support persons with disabilities (PWDs) to live actively and independently.

It was officially launched on Dec 2, 2015 together with EV, an integrated community space for people with disabilities, and an initiative by the Ministry of Social and Family Development and SG Enable.

Mr Seah Kian Peng, then chief executive of NTUC FairPrice, said the outlet was part of the supermarket chain’s efforts in striving to be a retailer with heart, and staying true to its social mission of serving various segments of the community through innovative retail formats and offerings.

The supermarket giant said then that with the number of seniors in Singapore expected to grow to more than 900,000 by 2030, and given the more than 77,200 with disabilities above the age of 18 in 2015, the store was meant to make shopping more seamless for these segments of society.

The store has call buttons located at the entrance and along store aisles to offer assistance, magnifying glasses at every aisle to help customers read product labels, wheelchair-friendly trolleys, easy-to-read price tags, and merchandise shelves customised to ideal heights for easy reach by seniors and wheelchair users.

It also has a rest area for shoppers, wider check-out lanes, emergency fire alarm, and automated external defibrillator to cater for medical emergencies.