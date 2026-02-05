FairPrice shoppers to get $8 voucher for every $100 spent from Feb 5 to 16

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The vouchers can be redeemed with no minimum spend from the day after it is received until March 3.

SINGAPORE - Shoppers will get an $8 voucher for every $100 spen t in a single receipt at all FairPrice supermarkets from Feb 5 to 16.

Customers can get up to four vouchers per transaction, which can be paid for using all modes of payment including CDC Supermarket Vouchers and Linkpoints , said FairPrice Group (FPG) in a statement on F eb 5.

The vouchers can then be redeemed with n o minimum spend from the day after it is received until March 3 .

FPG said the aim of the vouchers is to help Singaporeans stretch their dollar during the festive season, with Chinese New Yea r falling on Feb 17.

“With less than two weeks to the start of Chinese New Year, we know that many Singaporeans will be rushing to complete the final stretch of their festive preparations,” said FPG group chief executive Vipul Chawla .

FPG had in January introduced a price freeze on all chilled pork and popular seafood and vegetables , and launched a $6 return voucher in tandem with the government’s CDC Vouchers support scheme.

The group will also be keeping its supermarkets open for longer during the Chinese New Year public holidays.

From Feb 12 to 15, FairPrice Xtra outlets at Hougang One, JEM, Kallang Wave Mall, Changi Business Park, Parkway Parade and VivoCity w ill extend their operating hours until 2am daily.

On the first day of Chinese New Year, 156 out of 168 FairPrice stores islandwide will stay open. Of these, 42 stores will operate for 24 hours, while the remaining 113 will be open until 5pm.