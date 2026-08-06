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FairPrice shoppers can get $6 voucher for every $61 spent from Aug 6 to 16

Shoppers have till Aug 31 to spend the vouchers

SINGAPORE – Shoppers at all FairPrice outlets can get a $6 return voucher for every $61 spent in a single receipt from Aug 6 to 16.

The promotion, in celebration of Singapore’s 61st National Day, is available at all FairPrice, FairPrice Finest, FairPrice Xtra and Unity stores, FairPrice Group announced early on Aug 6.

The vouchers will be capped at a maximum of three per transaction, and must be redeemed by Aug 31.

They can be stacked and used in conjunction with CDC Vouchers, CHAS card discounts, and Senior Citizen discounts (including Pioneer and Merdeka Generation discounts).

The initiative is to help Singaporeans stretch their dollar during the festive period, the group said.

Vipul Chawla, group chief executive officer of FairPrice Group, said: “As we come together to commemorate our nation’s independence, we are acutely aware of the financial pressures many families continue to face.

“By introducing these National Day Return Vouchers, we want to provide meaningful, everyday savings and assure Singaporeans that FairPrice Group remains steadfast in our dedication to keeping daily essentials within reach.”

From June 1, FairPrice Group froze the prices of over 500 essential products in its supermarkets from till Aug 31.

Items include FairPrice house-brand rice, cooking oil, eggs, vegetables, fresh and frozen meat and milk, as well as senior and baby care products.

FairPrice had earlier frozen prices of 100 daily essentials in April, before expanding the price freeze to 300 till May 31.