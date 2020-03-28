FairPrice revises purchasing limits for essentials

Shoppers at supermarket chain FairPrice will now be allowed to buy only up to two packs of paper products, such as toilet paper and tissue paper. They can also purchase only up to six cans of canned products, five litres of cooking oil and $30 worth of frozen poultry.

Existing purchasing limits for instant noodles (two packs), rice (10kg), eggs (30), fresh poultry ($30) and vegetables ($30) remain unchanged.

The revised restrictions were announced by FairPrice yesterday.

"The new purchase limits continue to be set slightly higher than what a typical shopper purchases and are sufficient to meet the daily grocery needs of an average family in Singapore," it said in a statement. "Daily essentials remain available, as there are sufficient stockpiles of food, while supply lines remain largely intact."

FairPrice group's chief executive officer Seah Kian Peng said the rapidly changing situation means more revisions to the list could follow. "FairPrice will continue to assess the evolving Covid-19 situation closely and will take all necessary precautionary measures to protect the interests of the community we serve during this difficult time."

Fresh food items like vegetables, fruit and fish are imported from Malaysia as well as a wide range of other sources, including China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, the United States and South Africa.

The Singapore Food Agency has said Singapore's food supply has not been disrupted by Malaysia's partial lockdown.

On Thursday, Communications and Information Minister S. Iswa-ran refuted circulating WhatsApp messages that the Disease Outbreak Response System Condition or Dorscon alert could be raised to red, the highest level, at the weekend.

A clarification notice has also been issued through the Gov.sg WhatsApp service to assure those spooked into panic buying.