FairPrice removes Morrisons brand of chilli flakes from shelves after white insect larvae found in a bottle

SINGAPORE – FairPrice has removed the Morrisons brand of chilli flakes from its shelves, after white insect larvae were found in a bottle of the product.

The larvae were discovered by a Stomp user and his family while making pizzas.

The user, known only as Alan, told Stomp: “When we poured the chilli flakes onto our homemade pizzas, we were shocked to see so many worms wriggling on the plates. My family members had eaten the pizzas without noticing the worms.”

He added that he bought the product from Marine Parade Central’s FairPrice Finest branch on Jan 27.

Alan also shared photos of the white insect larvae among the flakes after pouring the chilli flakes out of the bottle.

“It was so horrifying and grotesque,” he said.

A FairPrice spokesman said: “We apologise for the unpleasant experience and would like to thank the customer for bringing this to our attention. FairPrice takes product quality very seriously and we are conducting an investigation into this matter.

“As a precautionary measure, we have also removed the product from our shelves. In addition, a full refund has been arranged and we are in contact with the customer to follow up.”

FairPrice added that customers with queries may contact its customer service hotline at 6380-5858 or via fairprice.com.sg/help/feedback-general