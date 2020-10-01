5 ways you can enjoy even more savings while shopping online at FairPrice this October

Do you grocery-shop regularly? Are you a fan of good discounts?

If your answer to both questions is a resounding yes, then mark your calendars and set your reminders because FairPrice’s annual Mega Savings Online Bash will be making its much-anticipated return this October!

From today till Oct 14, all you need to do is head to the FairPrice website, check out the offers available — and there will be plenty! — and you’ll be well on your way to bagging some of the best grocery deals and promo codes this year. FairPrice's annual Mega Savings Online Bash promises to be its biggest sale this year, aimed at bringing shoppers even greater savings and discounts.

And if there's one thing we all love more than a good discount, it's two weeks' worth of great discounts and promo codes that promise more savings the more you shop!

Here are five more ways to enjoy even greater savings and make your day mega when you shop online at FairPrice this October:

Sign up and save

New to shopping for groceries online with Fairprice? It’s never too late to jump on the bandwagon of savvy shoppers who are always in the know about good discounts.

Simply sign up as a new user on www.fairprice.com.sg and get $10 off your first purchase. Yes, it is as simple as that.

A sale is nice, but a sale combined with promo codes is even better. Look out for opportunities during this year’s FairPrice Mega Savings Online Bash to get out of the store for less.

Flash sales and major discounts galore

Bookmark the FairPrice website and check back every day in the first week to be rewarded with daily flash sales — even on weekends — on popular categories such as food, health and beauty, chilled and frozen goods, baby care and household.

And because this is a mega savings sale, big brands such as P&G, Carlsberg, Anlene, Lion, Perfect Italiano and many more will also be offering great discounts in the second week. Needless to say, this is the best time to do some serious stocking up.

Everyone’s favourite word: cashback

Enjoy an exclusive $8 or $10 cashback with all OCBC cards with a minimum spend. Find out more at FairPrice's website!

If there’s only one reason to hold off on some of your regular grocery purchases until this period, this would be it — you wouldn’t want to miss out on these attractive cashback offers.

Play a game and win even more savings

Mobile users, try your hand at earning yourself even more savings by playing FairPrice’s new Spin the Wheel game every day (one spin daily per user). Great prizes abound — up to $67,000 worth of promo codes up for grabs, from brands like Ben & Jerry's, Nestle, Kao, Haagen Dazs, 3M and Lion.

You just need to be logged into your FairPrice online account to stand a chance at winning one of these. Hurry though, promo codes are limited, so be sure to set your reminder alarm.

Groceries right to your doorstep — for free

The convenience of having your grocery shopping delivered to your doorstep — what could be better? Free delivery, of course!

And it’s yours with orders over just $79, with two-hour delivery options on Fast & Fresh.

For an even more seamless grocery shopping experience, download the FairPrice app here (for Apple users) and here (for Android users).